Flashback Friday: When Goblin stars Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo's agencies rubbished their dating rumours

Goblin stars Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo won everyone with their adorable on-screen relationship. However, there were rumours suggesting they were dating. However, their respective agencies cleared the air.
4706 reads Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2020 01:15 pm
It has been over three years since Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin ended. However, we cannot stop ourselves from revisiting the iconic series time and again. From falling in love with Kim Eun Sook's brilliant writing all over again to laughing at the bromance featuring Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, and gushing over Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun's on-screen chemistry, Goblin gave us several memorable moments. While fans loved every bit of the series, at the time rumours sparked suggesting that the lead pair could be a real-life couple. 

Rumours were doing the rounds suggesting Kim Go Eun and Gong Yoo are dating. However, that wasn't the case. Both the actors' agencies clarified that there was nothing more than friendship between the two leading stars. Founder of Gong Yoo’s agency, Soop Entertainment, expressed his frustration over the baseless rumours spreading. 

As reported by Koreaboo, Kim Jang Kyun said, "False information.. Things that never happened.. Who’s responsible for making these groundless rumours appear true.. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire… And a lot of it." Coincidentally, Kim Go Eun had parted ways with her then-boyfriend Shin Ha Kyun around the same time. The actress's agency clarified that her breakup had no connection with Gong Yoo. 

According to Star News, Kim Go Eun’s then-agency HODU&U Entertainment said, "Please don’t misinterpret her relationship with Gong Yoo. That’s merely a groundless rumour. The two only worked together in a drama. This breakup was because of their schedules and not because of someone else.”

Would you want to see the two reunite for a K-drama? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :KoreabooStar NewsGetty Images

