Flashback Friday: When Hollywood promoted lavender marriage for gay stars to keep their sexuality a secret

On this week's Flashback Friday, we take a look into lavender marriages, a tool that was used to keep gay stars’ sexuality under tight wraps during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Hollywood wasn’t always as woke as it is today. Watching celebrities fearlessly raising their voice against social injustice, racism, and sexism, it is almost impossible to believe that there was a point when the studios in the American film industry forced gay stars to hide their sexual preferences. It wasn’t just about asking the actors to keep their sexuality under tight wraps, but the film studios also promoted the concept of “lavender marriages” under which the stars had to marry a person of the opposite sex.

For the sale of their careers, the LGBT actors had to maintain a socially acceptable relationship in the public eye if they wished to stay in the business. Back in 1920, the Golden Age of Hollywood, the industry saw many actors and actresses rising to fame. However, all the glitter and glamour demanded some major personal sacrifice. Not just on the big screens, some actors had to put up a show on their real lives as well by tailoring their images according to the societal norms.

Even though during the early 20th century it men dressing up as women and gender non-conformity wasn’t considered a taboo in the big cities, Hollywood catered to a larger audience and hence, followed a different set of rules. Queerness could be appreciated on the stage or on the streets, but when it came to big screens, there was no place it. Stars had to hide their personal preferences to please their audience and stay desirable.

Lavender marriages were arranged by Hollywood studios between gay, lesbian or bisexual people. These marriages were a quick fix when it came to issues related to an LGBTQ actor’s sexual identity. Lavender marriages were a part of the “moral clauses” that every actor had to sign before associating their names with big studios, History reported. The clause was first introduced by Universal Film Company. It allowed the studios to discontinue salaries of actors who fail to conduct themselves according to social norms. This clause was applicable for any conduct that could be considered indecent.

Since the whole point of this was to paint a socially acceptable picture for the outside world, the truth about these marriages never came out in public. And when they did come out, they were brushed away as rumours. One of the earliest rumoured lavender marriages took place in 1919. It was a union of silent film actor and Rudolph Valentino, and actress Jean Acker. The speculation suggested that Jean was a lesbian.

According to The New York Times article published in 1991, on her wedding night, Jean regretted her decision and locked her husband out of their hotel room. It goes beyond saying that the relationship did not last and the two decided to end their allegedly fake relationship. As for Valentino’s sexual orientation, after divorcing Jean, the actor went on to marry costume designer Natacha Rambova in 1923, reportedly in order to main his reputation as a sex symbol. However, this marriage did not last either.

Since by the time these secrets cross the Hollywood boundaries they turn into speculations, it is not possible to keep a track of keep track of all the celebrities who got married just to keep their sexual preference a secret. One commonly cited source, that actually explores this part of Hollywood is the memoir of journalist Scotty Bowers. The memoir titled, Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars, features a detailed account of sexual encounters in the film industry in the beginning in 1946. According to Bowers, he both arranged and took part in these sexual encounters.

In his book, the journalist claimed that he was sexually involved with popular actor Cary Grant and his roommate Randolph Scott. Later Grant’s daughter denied the allegations saying her father was “very straight.” In his book, Bowers also spoke about the relationship between Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. Although they never married each other, their romance considered to be one of Hollywood’s greatest real-life love stories of all time. Hepburn and Tracy’s unbreakable bond stretched across three wonderful decades and nine films. Even though they never publicly addressed their affair, it was known that they were in a committed relationship.

However, in a documentary released a few years back, based on the book, Bowers stated that Hepburn and Tracy's affair never existed. Bowers claimed that the two were very good friends and acted as if they were together to hide the truth about their sexual preferences. He asserted that the two actors were in the closet. Hepburn was a lesbian and Tracy was bisexual. Bowers stated that he fixed the actress up with more than 150 women over nearly 40 years. He also claimed that he had a sexual relationship with Tracy.

