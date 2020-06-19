Flashback Friday: When Joanne Woodward was honoured with the very first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On this week's Flashback Friday, we go back to the time when Academy Award-winning actress Joanne Woodward was honoured with the very first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today, more than 2,600 celebrities’ names are inscribed on pink and bronze stars embedded on the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California. The street, known as Hollywood Walk of Fame, is today one of the most famous tourist attractions in Los Angeles. This tradition of honouring popular celebrities from the world of entertainment by embedding a star of their name on the street was started in 1960. And the first movie star to be honoured on the historic walkway was actress Joanne Woodward.

The first-ever ceremony was held on February 9, 1960, and it was dedicated to Woodward, the actress who won an Academy Award for her 1957 film The Three Faces of Eve. Woodward’s career in the world of entertainment started on Broadway. Back then she worked as an understudy to the female lead in the romantic drama Picnic in the early 1950s. It was during that production that she first met the love of her life, actor Paul Newman. The two later got married and are still considered one of the most cherished couples in the film industry.

She got her first big break in the mainstream cinema after she got signed by Twentieth Century-Fox. She made her movie debut in 1955’s Count Three and Pray. While her performance in the film was widely praised, it was her 1957 film The Three Faces of Eve that won her an Oscar. The film featured the actress as a woman with multiple personality disorder, and her performance won many hearts. She later featured in the 1958 film The Long, Hot Summer, opposite Newman. The two got married in January 1958 and their film hit the movie theatres on 3 April 1958.

Woodward’s star is located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. After honouring Woodward, the construction of Hollywood Walk of Fame continued for the next 16 months. By the end of it, the street featured more than 1,500 stars. Today, the stars spread across both sides of Hollywood Boulevard from Gower to La Brea, and both sides of Vine Street, from Yucca to Sunset, History reported.

The list of names includes Charlie Chaplin, Jennifer Aniston, Jimi Hendrix, rapper Snoop Dogg, Ryan Murphy, Jeff Goldblum, Adam Levine, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, and many more celebrities. It reportedly costs USD 40,000 to create, install, and maintain the star, which is made of terrazzo and brass.

