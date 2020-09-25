Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan called Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan a 'massy and classy' pair

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared that she feels Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan make a good pair as he's massy and she's classy.

Let's take a trip down memory lane... particularly, Koffee With Karan's episode which featured the fiery combo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and aka Bebo and PeeCee. While the girls proved to be fire on ice with their candid conversation, we're looking at the moment when Kareena was asked by about the fresh pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

At the time, Love Aaj Kal was yet to be confirmed but Sartik's dating rumours had already begun, especially after Sara's juicy KWK confession that she'd want to date Kartik with the latter even agreeing during his appearance on the talk show. On what she thought of Kartik and Sara together, Kapoor confessed to Karan, "I think they will make a good pair. They are planning to do a movie together. They look good. He's massy, she's classy. Mass and class always work." A befuddled Priyanka asked Kareena, "He's not classy," to which Bebo quipped, "But, Sara is classier," leaving both PeeCee and KJo stunned.

Kareena had even addressed Sartik's dating rumours with Pinkvilla during an EXCLUSIVE interview. Check it out below:

While Kartik and Sara never confirmed the dating rumours, fans were convinced that they did in fact date. Post Love Aaj Kal's box-office failure, the breakup rumours emerged with the duo even unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sara has been making headlines after her name came up during the drug nexus angle on Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The 25-year-old actress has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for interrogation tomorrow, i.e. September 26, 2020.

