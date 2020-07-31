  • facebook
Flashback Friday: When Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon revealed WHY he buys BTS singer V food often

Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon and BTS V's friendship goes back far in time. The singer once revealed that the South Korean actor would buy him food often. The latter revealed the heartwarming reason behind it.
The world knows that Park Seo Joon and BTS singer V worked together on Hwarang. The duo starred in the series in 2016 and have become the closest of friends since. The duo is a part of the Wooga Squad. The squad also compromises of Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy. While we've witnessed numerous heartwarming moments of the squad over the years, we found ourselves revisiting the time the Bangtan Boy revealed that the Itaewon Class star often fed him food. 

In an interview back in 2016, Kim Taehyung was sharing his first impression of the South Korean actor. As reported by Soompi, he said that at first, he thought PSJ was "difficult." However, the singer confessed that as he learned more about him, he found that Park Seo Joon is a nice person. 

While it was a sweet statement, what caught our attention was the next line. TaeTae adorably revealed that PSJ often bought him food. Park Seo Joon chipped in to share that there was a reason behind it. He said, "When I was the younger one, the older brothers would always buy me food, so I thought that I should do the same for my juniors.” For the unversed, Paek Seo Joon is 31 years old whereas Kim Taehyung turns 25 this year. 

Four years later, Park Seo Joon and V's paths crossed professionally when the singer crooned Sweet Night which has been shattering records since its release. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

