The Flash's Michael Keaton reveals his suit from Batman Returns still fits after 30 years

Michael Keaton has no problem in fitting into his old Batsuit! During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Keaton revealed that his suit from Batman and Batman Returns still fits him perfectly. Keaton also opened up on reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie.

Keaton was a part of 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. During the appearance on the talk show, via Comic Book, the star even seemed to have joked about the number of Batmen there have been. "I don't know how many there are? Like 77 Batmans," he hilariously said, adding that the actors should "form their own union." As Keaton would reprise his role as Batman in the 2022 movie The Flash, it would definitely be interesting to witness his action-packed sequences wearing a Batsuit again.

While speaking more about his bat suit and how it didn't need alterations, Keaton said, Svelte as ever...Same dimensions. Same fitting. It was great, it was great." The actor, 70, opened up on how he felt to be acting as the iconic superhero again. Calling the experience as "shockingly normal" and "weird" at the same time, Keaton said that he recalled memories from the previous Batman movies while shooting for The Flash.

During the interview, when asked whether he uttered the iconic "I'm Batman" line, Keaton didn't confirm the same but weighed in on how memorable the shoot was. "Like I went 'Oh, oh yeah, that's right.' But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories (start to come back)," the Batman actor added.

