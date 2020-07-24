Fleabag fans rejoice as Phoebe Waller Bridge and Andrew Scott are reuniting for THIS series

For those who adored Fleabag and Hot Priest's fiery chemistry will be happy to know that Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott are reuniting on-screen for an ongoing HBO series. Read below for more details on the beloved Fleabag pair's reunion.

One of the major reasons why Fleabag Season 2 received such major adoration from fans is because of the crackling chemistry shared between Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, the latter of whom was a new addition to the cast at the time. Fleabag and Hot Priest became our OTP for all the right reasons and that's clearly because of the duo's charming performances. Now, we have some really good news for Fleabag fanatics as Phoebe and Andrew are all set to reunite on-screen for an ongoing HBO series.

We all know of His Dark Materials, which is based on Phillip Pullman's novel of the same name and stars Scott along with James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda. According to Deadline, the 43-year-old actor revealed during Comic-Con@Home that Waller-Bridge will be having a small voice role in His Dark Materials Season 2. The 35-year-old actress will be voicing Andrew's character John Parry’s osprey dæmon Sayan Kötör. For the unversed, in Pullman's universe, the bond between person and dæmon is sacred with the animal being a representation of the physical manifestation of a human soul.

"What’s beautiful to me about the books is the relationship with the dæmons and, I think this is the first time we are revealing this, but my dæmon is going to be played by someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge," the 1971 star explained and added how the relationship is all about "companionship, friendship, and loyalty." It's how he feels about Phoebe in real life and hence, it's wonderful that they reunited.

