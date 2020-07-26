Fleetwood Mac co founder Peter Green passes away aged 73; Former band members mourn his demise

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Peter Green died at the age of 73. He passed away "peacefully in his sleep," according to a family statement shared with BBC News. Scroll down to read what they said.

The world of music has lost a legend. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Peter Green has died at the age of 73. According to BBC News, the music icon passed away this weekend. "It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," Green's family shared through lawyers, per the publication. "A further statement will be provided in the coming days." The 73-year-old star was an acclaimed blues and rock guitarist.

He was best known for co-founding Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. He and Mick were two of eight members in the band, which also included Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer. Albatross, Black Magic Woman and Oh Well were just a few famous hits produced by Green. In 1970, Green left the band after struggling with his mental health. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in hospital in the mid-70s, BBC News reports. In 1998, Green and the other Fleetwood Mac members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to share their heartache over Green's passing. Mick Fleetwood told E! News in a statement, "For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental! Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion." "Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on. I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trail blazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy," his statement continued. "Godspeed to you, my dearest friend."

"Sad to hear of Peter Green passing--one of the greats. RIP," Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler wrote on Twitter.

Peter Frampton also expressed via Twitter, "Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace." "R.I.P Peter Green. A unique artist and a beautiful guitar player," Johnny Marr said on Twitter.

