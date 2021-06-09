Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and wife Kristen Messner file for divorce after 21 years of marriage

Lindsey Buckingham surprised his fans with the announcement of a new album amid the news of his divorce from wife Kristen Messner.

Famous rocker Lindsey Buckingham and his wife Kristen Messner are splitting up after over 21 years of marriage. The couple has reportedly filed for divorce as per a report in TMZ. The reports of Buckingham's divorce comes days after the musician announced his first solo album since departing Fleetwood Mac, titled I Don’t Mind. The singer-songwriter also announced his upcoming tour dates for 2021 on Twitter recently.

Lindsey and Kristen's divorce comes as a surprise given their long-lasting relationship. The duo reportedly met in the 1990s when Messner photographed the musician for one of his albums. The couple then tied the knot in 2000 and are parents to three teenaged children now.

In a 2011 interview with Las Vegas Review Journal, Lindsey had spoken about his love life and also talked about meeting Messner as he said, "I waited and I was lucky enough to meet someone relatively late… it’s worked out really well."

Before Lindsey tied the knot with Kristen, the singer was known to have been in a complicated relationship with his bandmate on Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks. The couple's 1976 had made the headlines.

While Buckingham hasn't addressed his divorce, the musician did take to social media to talk about his new album. Sharing details about how he decided to release his first solo album after a decade, the singer wrote, "My new self-titled album is one I’ve been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans. Now that we’re back in gear, I’m thrilled to finally be sharing new music with my listeners!"

