Flight Risk TRAILER: Mark Wahlberg Dons Character Of Deadly Pilot In Upcoming Thriller; CHECK Here

Lionsgate Studios dropped the trailer for Flight Risk on Thursday, starring Mark Wahlberg in the role of a pilot in disguise. The trailer showcases Wahlberg as an antagonist who holds Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace hostage while himself being a hitman trying to kill Grace, who portrays a fugitive flying to New York for a custody trial.

Mel Gibson, popularly known for making films like Brave Heart and Mad Max, took the director’s seat for the 2024 release. The dialogue in the movie is penned by Jared Rosenberg.

The plot of the movie Flight Risk

The plot of Flight Risk revolves around Mark Wahlberg’s character, who plays a hitman disguised as a pilot, trying to kill Topher Grace, who will portray a fugitive being carried to New York for custody trial.

According to the synopsis of the film, “A pilot (Wahlberg) transports an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar, and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.”

The audience will get to see Wahlberg’s character in a negative light after nearly a decade of portraying an antagonist in the 1998 film Fear alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Meanwhile, the actor reunited with Gibson after nearly 10 years of filming together in an Oscar-winning movie based on World War II, Hacksaw Ridge, in 2016. Moreover, in a conversation with People Magazine, the actor spoke of playing a negative character and how he had fun shooting for the film.

Mark Wahlberg’s comments on his character in Flight Risk

Speaking to the magazine, Wahlberg revealed, "It was one of those things where the character just jumped off the page and really kind of switched it up.” He added, "You got three people on the plane; they probably expect me to be the kind of guy who's gonna save the day, and within the first 15 minutes, you really get into it."

Furthermore, the actor shared that he had previously discussed the project with the director while the duo shot for Daddy’s Home. The Ted actor revealed, "We had talked about doing some other stuff while we were shooting Daddy's Home and Father Stu, but then this kind of came, and he sent me the script, and I just responded right away.”

Flight Risk is set to release in theaters on October 18.

