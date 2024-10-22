Florence Pugh Calls Shaving Head For We Live In Time 'True Honor And A Privilege'; See Her Transformation Photos HERE

Florence Pugh has finally taken the time to share the story behind her dramatic hair transformation for We Live in Time. The English actress, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 20, to explain how she shaved her blonde bob to fully commit to playing Almut in John Crowley’s deeply moving romance alongside Andrew Garfield.

“This was the last picture I took with my hair,” she wrote over a photo of her signature blonde bob, shared via the Stories section of the aforementioned social media platform. In the film, Pugh portrays a rising chef who is diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer.

“Getting to do this for this role was a true honor and a privilege. To give my body to the story was something I always felt passionately and confident about. I’m just grateful. So grateful,” she continued.

The photo Pugh shared alongside the message was a repost from a collection of images on her grid, where she recapped her experience filming the romantic drama.

Penning a detailed caption, the Oppenheimer star explained that it took her so long to share the filming journey because she moved her life “to the other side of the globe.” The actress noted, “To say it’s fully taken my attention and energy is an understatement,” and apologized for the lack of social media updates. Pugh reiterated that she was “so proud” of her role and expressed how “grateful” she was for the film.

“I’ve been desperate for a role like this for a few years. A woman who is current and relatable and going through all of the conversations modern women are going through daily,” she shared.

In her lengthy caption, she also thanked the “many incredible masterminds” and crew members who worked together to make the movie. In her carousel, Pugh posted additional behind-the-scenes photos from the set, including pictures of “the INCREDIBLE prosthetics team who put on my baby bump for 3-4 hours each day.” She called them “superstars” in her post.

Pugh wrapped up her post by expressing her hesitation to share more, as the film is still awaiting a global release. “I don’t want to ruin [it],” she said.

According to an official synopsis by A24, “Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken.”

We Live in Time began showing in select theaters on October 11.

