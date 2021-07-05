Florence Pugh claps back at trolls who criticise her relationship with Zach Braff; See what she said

Florence Pugh recently opened up about being subject to bullying over her relationship with actor Zach Braff who is significantly older than her. Scroll down to see what she said.

Black Widow actress Florence Pugh recently spoke about her criticised relationship with Zach Braff, who is significantly older than her. Opening up on the criticism the duo faces, the Little Women actress speculated why people are so bothered by them being together. If you didn’t know, the two have been dating for over two years. The duo met after Zach directed Florence in a short film.

Back in April 2020, Florence made a video in which she addressed the harassment she has received online because of her relationship with Zach. Now, she thinks she knows why people have an issue with the relationship. “It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s*** on it,” she told The Sunday Times about the harassment. “That’s so not my nature – to go and bully for the sake of bullying.” “It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things,” she continued. “They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case, don’t follow me.”

Florence then speculated about why people are bothered by her and Zach being together. “I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” she said. Florence was then asked if she thinks people would rather she be with someone like Little Women co-star Timothee Chalamet. She responded, “Exactly. Exactly. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

