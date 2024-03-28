Florence Pugh Gives Video Tour Of Marvel’s Thunderbolts Set; Reveals First Look Of Yelena's Combat Suit

In the bustling city of Atlanta, Florence Pugh is back in action on the set of Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts movie. She recently treated fans to a sneak peek behind the scenes, giving us a glimpse into the excitement and energy of the production. It's thrilling to see her back in superhero mode, and it has her fans buzzing with anticipation. With Pugh leading the charge alongside the rest of the talented cast, Thunderbolts is shaping up to be a blockbuster that Marvel fans won't want to miss.

Florence Pugh shares a video of the Thunderbolts' set

Florence Pugh is diving back into her Marvel persona, treating fans to an exclusive sneak peek via Instagram from the Atlanta studio where Thunderbolts is currently in production. Returning as the formidable assassin Yelena Belova, a role she first embodied in Black Widow and reprised in Hawkeye, Pugh's presence promises high-octane action.

The set video unveils one of Yelena's sleek combat suits, hinting at the intensity of her upcoming battles. Notably, Pugh's portrayal is accentuated by striking blue eyeliner, adding an extra layer of allure to her character's fierce demeanor.

Pugh said in the video, “Hey guys, how are you doing? I know I’ve dropped off for a little bit, but that’s partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I’m not really supposed to talk about. But I can show you things sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone…I can show you a sneak peek of the set. They’re shooting. I’ll be quiet now.”

Advertisement

As Florence Pugh continued her behind-the-scenes tour of the Thunderbolts set, her camera panned across the intricate structures under construction, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse of the film's expansive world. In a serendipitous encounter, she crossed paths with director Jake Schreier. Known for his diverse repertoire, Schreier brings a wealth of experience from directing films like Robot and Frank and Paper Towns, as well as crafting music videos for renowned artists such as Kanye West and Selena Gomez. His talent extends to television, having helmed episodes of acclaimed shows like HBO Max's Minx and FX's The Premise.

Schreier playfully remarked to Pugh as she continued her unauthorized tour of the set. Undeterred, Pugh focused her camera on one of the playback monitors, unveiling the first official look at Yelena Belova, poised and armed for action in the movie., “I don’t even think you’re supposed to be doing this.” Pugh replied, “Someone is going to come rugby tackle me.”

ALSO READ: Is Marvel's Thunderbolts Currently Filming? Actress Florence Pugh Shares Exciting Update

What is Thunderbolts all about?

Marvel's Thunderbolts remains shrouded in mystery, with plot details tightly under wraps. However, drawing from the comics, the Thunderbolts typically comprise a motley crew of villains, anti-heroes, and reformed characters, a dynamic that promises intrigue and complexity. The ensemble cast is a star-studded mix of returning Marvel favorites and fresh faces to the MCU. Joining Florence Pugh are familiar faces like Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, alongside David Harbour as Red Guardian and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Adding to the roster are newcomers Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan, with Lee Sung Jin taking over writing duties, promising an exciting new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thunderbolts is slated for release on Disney's calendar for May 2, 2025, marking an eagerly anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: This is how Geraldine Viswanathan celebrates getting recasted in MCU’s Thunderbolts; READ