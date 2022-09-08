Florence Pugh gushes about co-star Chris Pine and more amid ongoing Don't Worry Darling drama

A ray of sunshine amid the rainstorm. Recently, the upcoming highly anticipated psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling has been clouded in controversy with new rumours about the cast arising on a daily basis. Amid this chaos, the main lead of the film Florence Pugh took to her Instagram to put out the fire as she posted snaps of herself and the cast at the Venice Film Festival.

Pugh attended the premiere of her upcoming film and made her debut at the Venice Film Festival red carpet alongside her co-stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler and director Olivia Wilde. Pugh had been getting tangled in numerous rumours since reports started coming out about her disliking Styles and Wilde's romance on set but things seem to have calmed down with Pugh's much-awaited comment on the film as she had skipped the press conference that took place before the red carpet at the Festival due to scheduling clashes with her shooting for the sequel of Dune.