Florence Pugh has THIS to say about potentially succeeding Scarlett Johansson as MCU's new Black Widow

Florence Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, spoke candidly in an interview about her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) future.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: May 29, 2021 03:46 pm
Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova in Black Widow According to Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is "different" from Natasha Romanoff.
While we're just a few weeks away from the highly-awaited release of Black Widow, Florence Pugh, who stars as Yelena Belova in the Cate Shortland directorial, was quizzed about potentially succeeding Scarlett Johansson as MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) new Black Widow. "Even though that's obviously where everybody wants to go and wants to think about — to think about what's next — this film never really felt like that was what it was trying to underline," the Oscar-nominated actress confessed, via ComicBook.

When it comes to Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) and Yelena's history in Russia's Red Room program, being trained as assassins, Cate teased that the duo's "stories interact" and that "they crash into each other. Moreover, Pugh explained that Black Widow needs to look into her past and reveal her family from before she became an Avenger before Marvel sets its eyes on Yelena's future. "What Yelena does is to kind of point out Natasha's pain. She's part of Natasha's history. And I think that's why we get this opportunity to look into Natasha's history, because Yelena comes knocking, and says, 'Yo, let's deal with this pain,'" the 25-year-old further elaborated.

Moreover, Scarlett shared that Yelena "stands completely on her own" and is "strong and different" from Natasha. Johansson also couldn't stop herself from admiring her co-star as she stated that Florence "has a really beautiful career ahead of her" and is "a very special person."

We can't wait to see what Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson have in store for MCU fans in Black Widow!

Also starring David Harbour and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow releases in the US on July 9. Moreover, Florence will reprising her role as Yelena in Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye.

