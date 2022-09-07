Florence Pugh looked 'flawless' as other Don't Worry Darling cast 'invoked questions' at Venice Film Festival?

The 79th Venice International Film Festival was dripping with "drama" as the cast of Don't Worry Darling stole the show, right from the red carpet and all the way after the movie screening! Whether it be the rumoured falling out on set between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, which saw the two talented actresses "distance" throughout the premiere to Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine, a lot of tea was spilt...

An industry insider tells People that all the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling has been "tough to navigate with a smile." The source added that the situation was indeed unfortunate because "everyone went into the movie with the best intentions." According to the insider, the news cycle about behind-the-scenes tensions was amplified with the glitzy Venice premiere: "By trying to not make headlines they made way more." Ultimately, Florence Pugh - who skipped the press conference but attended the premiere - "came out looking flawless while the others invoked questions."

The insider also felt that the psychological thriller film would have garnered plenty of appeal sans the pressures of the film festival premiere, given how it has "so much sexiness and intrigue." Hence, the Olivia Wilde directorial should have skipped the festival and instead "led with marketing."

It will indeed be interesting to see if the scandalous drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling proves fruitful or a bane to the movie's box office success!

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Olivia Wilde promptly shut down feud rumours with Florence Pugh, as she stated, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Also starring Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, Don't Worry Darling releases on September 30.

