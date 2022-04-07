Florence Pugh pays a sweet tribute to boyfriend Zach Braff on his 47th birthday; See pic

On the occasion of her partner Zach Braff's 47th birthday, Florence Pugh has paid tribute to him. The Black Widow actress posted a series of photos on her Instagram Story on Wednesday of the Scrubs alum chilling out with their rescue dog Billie, whom they rescued in April 2020.

"Happy Birthday Zachary," Pugh, 26, captioned the photos. However, Braff also posted on Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes. "Wow life moves pretty fast. Thank you for the Birthday love. I love you all," He wrote beside a scene from his 2004 film Garden State, in which he rests on a couch as others rush around him. Meanwhile, In January, the Moonshot actor paid respect to Pugh's birthday on social media.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent," Braff wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Pugh resting at the edge of a swimming pool. Since August of 2018, Pugh has been romantically linked to Braff. She was cast in his short film, In The Time It Takes to Get There, which premiered in April 2019.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in July, she discussed their connection. Pugh stated in the interview that the romance "bugs people" since Braff is "not who they expected" her to date. Moreover, as per PEOPLE, in April 2020, Pugh addressed the criticism she had gotten over their age difference in a video on Instagram, accusing her fans of "bullying" Braff.

