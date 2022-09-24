Florence Pugh pens love letter to 'epic' Don't Worry Darling; Is 'GRATEFUL' to team ft. Olivia Wilde

However, with Don't Worry Darling now out for the world to consume, Florence Pugh penned a touching love letter on Instagram to the entire DWD team and there was a sweet nod to Olivia Wilde as well. Posting a series of amazing BTS snaps from the Don't Worry Darling set, which included a cute close-up selfie of the Dune sequel star adorably sticking her tongue out, one heartwarming photo which had everyone talking was of Pugh and Wilde dancing while in character.

It seems like Florence Pugh is letting bygones be bygones as Don't Worry Darling hit theatre screens in the US this week! In case you were living under a rock, it's been heavily reported how there were on-set tensions between the Oscar-nominated actress and Olivia Wilde. A recent exposé piece by Vulture even claimed the duo had a "screaming match" on the sets of the film.

Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling tribute reads: "It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas! We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. (Thanks to @hebathormakeup and @jaimeleigh.hair and @ariannephillips) Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it - whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I'm watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It's crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute! Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running.. This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily - thank you. With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come! #dontworrydarling"

Florence Pugh also shared more awesome BTS snaps from the sets of Don't Worry Darling in another IG post and the caption reads, "We saw suns rising as moons set… @dontworrydarling #dontworrydarling"

On the other hand, Olivia Wilde also shared a BTS snap from Don't Worry Darling set which sees the unmasked actress-director smiling happily with Florence Pugh, boyfriend Harry Styles and Don't Worry Darling writer-collaborator Katie Silberman all masked up, chilling outside vanity vans with scripts and coffee in tow. Wilde's caption reads, "Don't Worry Darling is officially open. Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! I'm so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen. We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it."

Check out Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde paying sweet tributes to Don't Worry Darling below: