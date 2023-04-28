Florence Pugh REACTS after facing backlash over her Valentino dress

Florence Pugh is currently making headlines after she revealed the reason why she responded to body-shaming comments about her sheer Valentino dress. For the unversed, the British actor was recently named Valentino’s newest brand ambassador has opened up about the backlash she faced after she wore a transparent pink Valentino gown to a show in Rome last July. Recently, in an interview with the New York Times, Pugh shared that she was “surprised” by the negative comments she received on that dress.

Florence Pugh reacts over the backlash

Talking about the backlash, Pugh was quoted saying, “I did have a lot of positive comments, but I was surprised that people felt they were allowed to be really awful and say some disgusting things because of me showing my nipples. Even though the dress was daring, it wasn’t in any way gratuitous. It wasn’t over-sexualised. It was basically this beautiful dress and this beautiful fabric, showing off whatever it was that I had underneath.” She further added that, “I just could not wrap my head around the fact that showing my breasts was causing such anger — to the point where people were saying that if I got hurt, I deserved it. That was why I had to comment.”

Furthermore, in a conversation with Vogue, Pugh said, “I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric. If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?”

Florence Pugh work front

On the professional front, Pugh walked the “champagne” carpet at the 2023 Oscars wearing a beige, strapless taffeta dress from Valentino. Now she is expected to mend her relationship with the Italian fashion house at the Met Gala 2023, which takes place on 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

