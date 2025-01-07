Florence Pugh Reveals She Abused Herself Emotionally For Acclaimed Horror Film Midsommar
Florence Pugh shared how her intense preparation for the role of Dani in Ari Aster's Midsommar took an emotional toll, describing how she 'abused' herself to portray the character's grief and trauma.
Florence Pugh recently opened up about the emotional toll on her of portraying Dani, the grief-stricken protagonist in Ari Aster’s 2019 folk horror film Midsommar.
During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the actress revealed the extreme emotional depths she reached for the role. Pugh described her process, saying, “I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go.”
Pugh’s role in Midsommar required her to depict intense grief and trauma following her character’s unimaginable family tragedy. She noted that the experience left a lasting impression on her, sharing, “I mean, the nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, ‘Alright, well, I can’t do that again ’cause that was too much.’”
Despite the challenges, Pugh is proud of her performance. “I look at that performance, and I’m really proud of what I did, and I’m proud of what came out of me. I don’t regret it,” she added.
Pugh’s portrayal of Dani was a career-defining moment. It showcased her ability to navigate emotionally charged material while maintaining believability in the surreal circumstances of the story.
Released the same year as her Oscar-nominated role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Midsommar showcased Pugh’s remarkable range as an actor and solidified her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents.
Directed by Ari Aster, Midsommar is considered a modern horror masterpiece. The film explores themes of grief, trauma, and toxic relationships in a visually striking and psychologically unsettling way.
