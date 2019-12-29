Florence Pugh royally shuts down troll criticising her age difference with beau Zach Braff

A social media user tried to call Zach Braff over his age difference with girlfriend Florence Pugh. The Little Women actress decided to not let it go easily.

Don't mess with Florence Pugh! The actress is not going to keep quiet if you call her out for her relationship with Zach Braff. If you haven't known yet, Florence is dating Scrubs star Zach Braff. The two stars share an age difference of two decades. Florence is 23 years old whereas Zach is 44. While the age difference doesn't bother the two stars, trolls have been trying to get under the skin of the Little Women actress on social media.

Like just this week. Florence took to her social media account and shared a picture of grabbing some food after a long flight. She shared the picture with the caption, "First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#curingjetlag101.” Florence beau Braff took to the comments section and dropped a princess emoji to shower his love on his lady. In response to his comment, an Instagram user pointed out that he was 44 years old.

The criticism of the couple's age difference did not go down well with Florence. With no inhibition, the actress pointed out, "and yet he got it" adding a perfect emoji to end her clap back.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Florence and Zach were spotted in April first. While they have been spotted together a couple of times, they were seen at Little Women red carpet recently. They were seen at the New York premiere alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in November. However, they did make their red carpet debut at the event.

