Florence Pugh savagely slams trolls who mock her buzz cut look; Actor's comparison will tickle your funny bone

Oppenheimer actor Florence Pugh has been making headlines recently, not just because of her marvelous acting in the Christopher Nolan directorial. The actress had a big hair transformation recently, where she got rid of her shoulder-length blond locks in exchange for a buzz cut. While many appreciated Pugh for taking a bold step, others were quick to judge her. Now she has come out poking fun at her trolls.

Florence Pugh bashes her trolls

The Don't Worry Darling actor took to her Instagram to post a carousel of photos. She posted a mix of many pictures, from food to a sole Ram, and a photo with her friend. But what got everyone's attention was the photo posted towards the very end.

The image captures the actress, Florence Pugh, as she leans over a table to observe a dark spiky flower in a nearby vase. Her ultra-short, pointy locks mimic the appearance of a 'spikey flower', while the coloring, with its dark roots and light tips, bears a striking resemblance to the flower's dark-to-light pattern.

The caption of the carousel read, "Rams and gals and tzatziki and dacos and @ashleyparklady and my hair looking like spikey flowers. P.S. we met a lone Ram who was super thirsty and hungry for attention so fed it water in the only utensil we had… a snorkel."

Talking about her hair transformation to Radio Times, Pugh said, "I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture. Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I've not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience."

The actress conveyed the want for the audience to look at her bare face and she commented, "Vanity is gone."

Florence Pugh's character in Oppenheimer

The Black Widow actor has been busy promoting her latest project, Oppenheimer, where she plays the role of Jean Tatlock. Her character infamously was entangled in an extra-marital love affair with the theoretical physicist who came to be known as the father of the atomic bomb.

