Florence Pugh to share screen space with Timothée Chalamet in Dune 2?

Florence Pugh, the new MCU star, is in discussions to join the cast of Dune: Part Two. Denis Villeneuve's epic 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi book, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Interestingly, Florence Pugh is in discussions to join Dune: Part Two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although a contract for the latest Black Widow and Hawkeye actress to participate has not been finalised, it is expected that she would portray Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter, in the sequel. According to Screenrant, Pugh is awaiting the next revision of the screenplay before committing to join Dune 2, although schedule conflicts may also prevent her from joining the cast. If she does, it will be her second time working with Chalamet.

Florence Pugh's probable role as Princess Irulan in Dune 2 might offer her a big part in the sequel. In the novels, Irulan falls in love with Paul Atreides as part of his scheme to become the galaxy's next ruler. Although Princess Irulan plays just a minor part in the first Herbert book, she grows in importance as the series progresses.

However, Florence Pugh has been a rising star in Hollywood for the last few years. The possibility of Florence Pugh's involvement suggests that Dune: Part Two would likely increase Princess Irulan's position from the start, while also providing potential for her to appear more later on. Fans of Pugh and the Dune property will now have to wait and see whether she accepts to star in the film.

