Florence Pugh slams 'vulgar' comments about her sheer gown by Valentino; Joey King & more come out in support

Florence Pugh recently took the Paris Fashion Week by storm with her stunning look in a sheer pink gown at the Valentino couture show in Rome. The actress who was seen baring her nipples in the see-through gown took to Instagram on Sunday to share a lengthy note on the criticism she received over her dress and her body in a powerful note.

The Black Widow actress questioned why critics are scared of women's bodies and wrote how she takes pride in her body. Calling out the insulting comments that she heard following her appearance, Pugh wrote, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?" She further spoke about her relationship with her body and noted that she's happy with all of the "flaws" that she couldn't bear to look at when she was 14.

Calling out how the comments that called her "flat chested", Pugh added how it was time for people to respect everyone's bodies for the way they are as she wrote, "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples."

Check out Florence Pugh's Instagram post HERE

Pugh received supportive comments from her industry colleagues who left comments on her post. Joey King hailed Florence's post and said, "You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate." Also, Jameela Jamil wrote, "You're a magical fucking queen and we do not deserve you."

