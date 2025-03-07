Florence Pugh Spills Beans Over Beef-Like Storyline in Marvel Film Thunderbolts; Calls It 'Assassin Movie With Superheroes'

Florence Pugh is spilling the beans over her upcoming Marvel movie, Thunderbolts*. The actress is set to star alongside Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, and Wyatt Russell. In conversation with The Empire, the We Live in Time star and the director of the upcoming MCU film, Jake Schreier, revealed the details of the movie, including the storyline and what it has in store for the audience.

Pugh will reprise the role of widow assassin, Yelena Belova, as witnessed in the previous films, Black Widow and Hawk Eye.

Describing the movie to the media portal, the actress revealed that according to her, “it ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes.”

Meanwhile, Schreier, who took the director’s chair for the film, stated that the viewers might get a glimpse of the Beef series, which was an original A24 production. The filmmaker claimed, “There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it that does feel different.”

He went on to note, “There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.”

As for the indie part, the description does not limit itself to the emerging members of Thunderbolts, as on the character level too, each of them looks a little lost.

Explaining the statement further, Pugh revealed that Pullman’s character of Bob “is going through what all of them are probably, secretly, going through.” Yelena, however, sees a soft spot in him and “essentially likes looking after him because he’s useless. He’s absolutely useless.”

The actress concluded by saying that the Thunderbolts might not be the team that everyone expects it to be, but it is essential for each of them individually.

Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2.