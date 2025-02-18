Florence Pugh Stunned After Discovering Shocking Truth About Her Ancestors; ‘My Parents Have No Idea’

Florence Pugh recently went into a state of shock after discovering an interesting truth about her ancestors. During her recent appearance on No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski, the Fighting with My Family actress discussed several topics with the host.

While having intriguing conversations about various subjects, the two eventually talked about Florence Pugh 's ancestors.

At this point, host Antoni Porowski brought up the subject of the We Live in Time actress’ great-great-great-grandparents. He stated, “It has been a real delight, but now I want to turn to their daughter and her family."

Porowski then asked if Pugh remembered that he had “introduced [her] to a little Johanna today," adding that Johanna grew up and later met a man. Emphasizing the story further, the host mentioned that the man was a Welshman named Louis Pugh.

Jumping in, the Don't Worry Darling actress excitedly added, “That’s where the Pugh came in!” Assuring her, the host repeated the line.

Porowski then continued, explaining that Johanna and Louis Pugh got married and later had a beautiful daughter.

“Do you see her name?” the host asked.

Florence Pugh, who has charmed audiences with her performances in Dune: Part Two, Midsommar, and more, shockingly exclaimed, “No! Florence?! Florence Pugh.”

Overcome with emotion, the actress mentioned that this discovery made her very emotional. Learning that her family tree already had a Florence Pugh, the A Good Person actress couldn’t contain her feelings and said, “No idea. My parents have no idea. I was named after the city. My mom’s gonna scream.”

For those intrigued by this revelation, the ancestor, Florence Pugh, was born on November 25, 1882.