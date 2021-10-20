Florence Pugh wants fans to dress up as her Black Widow character Yelena for Halloween; Here's why

Florence Pugh took to Instagram to share a "rant" where she urged fans why dressing up as her Black Widow character Yelena for Halloween would be a good choice. Pugh shared the post after finding out her outfit was missing in a window display that featured Halloween costumes made to look like Johansson's Black Widow and Harbour’s Red Guardian.

Standing opposite to the window display that featured Halloween costumes inspired by Black Widow, Florence posed for a photo after realising Yelena's costume was missing. In her captions, the actress went on to write a long note, to convince her fans on why Yelena's costume would be a smart choice given the number of pockets her popular vest has.

In the caption, Pugh wrote, "Apparently Yelena didn’t make the cut. GUYS. I LITERALLY TALK ABOUT POCKETS IN NEARLY EVERY SCENE. Halloween= A LOT OF FREE SWEETIES. May I remind you that the vest has “A LOT OF HANDY POCKETS”..Costume+vest+POCKETS= someone who came prepared. IT IS with great importance we understand how vital Yelena is for Halloween. Rant over, thanks for listening."

Check out Florence's post here:

With Halloween around the corner, fans are bound to take inspiration from their favourite characters and dress up as them for the spooky celebrations. With Florence making a strong case about why Yelena's costume should also be in the mix if anyone was thinking about donning Black Widow costumes, it will certainly be interesting to see if her fans recreate her look.

Pugh was introduced as Yelena Belova in Marvel's recent film, Black Widow and will once again be seen reprising the same character in the upcoming MCU show, Hawkeye.

