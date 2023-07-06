Florence Pugh's bubblegum shade outfit at Valentino Couture goes viral; Fans call her 'art museum'

Florence Pugh is truly a definition of perfection when it comes to her unique fashion statements. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she amazes her fans and followers with every outfit she wears. At every fashion show, the actor becomes one of the most talked-about celebrities and indeed she deserves all the praise for her immaculate beauty. On July 5, Florence Pugh attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2023 show and created a buzz for her unique outfit.

Florence Pugh looks like a vision in a gossamer gown

The actor was one of the celebrities who attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection at the Chateau de Chantilly, North of Paris. Florence Pugh stole the show with her bubblegum-shade gown. The Don't Worry Darling star embraced the 'free the nipple' aesthetic by going braless in a see-through gown made from billowing lilac tulle.

Her Valentino gown features a plunging halter V neckline, frilled sleeves, a silhouette, a low back, a dramatic train, a pleated design, and chic black bow detailing on the back. She accessorized with gorgeous Tiffany & Co. earrings and ear cuffs, statement rings, and mega-black Valentino pumps.

The actor completed the look with a bright pink and blonde buzz cut which has a separate fanbase on social media. The winged eyeliner, lash mascara, feathered brows, blush pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rugged cheekbones, a dewy base, and a contoured face completed Pugh's look.

A few hours ago, Florence Pugh took to her Instagram and shared her photos from the show. She captioned it, "@pppiccioli i’m always so inspired. So grateful that we got to see the art that you and your creators and makers worked and continue to work so hard on. Stunning again. Well done to all who graced those steps, unbelievably beautiful show. @maisonvalentino."

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Pugh shared her outfit photos on social media, fans were quick enough to fill her comments section with praiseworthy words. A fan wrote, "God is truly woman, flo." Another commented, "I'm honored to live in Florence Pugh's time." "FLORENCE YOU LOOK LIKE A PRINCESS," wrote a third fan. "You are magical," a fourth Instagram user wrote. Many fans on Twitter commented, "She belongs to an art museum."

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh is set to feature in Dune: Part Two. The cast of the film also features Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and more stars. The sci-fi adventure will be released on November 3.