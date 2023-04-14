Florida Man: What is the new Netflix series about? Plot, cast and other details

A drama in the world of mobsters with many entanglements, Florida Man is a Netflix series developed and directed by Donald Todd and starring Édgar Ramrez and Abada Lee.

The finest and the worst of the entertainment business are shown in this "American-style" thriller (Florida version; the nation is quite wide and diversified). The system understands how to produce a fantastic production without posing even the tiniest danger.

It had all the hallmarks of a 1980s thriller, the ones that didn't make history and didn't try to, but that nonetheless provided us with a lot of amusing moments.

About the series

Without the taste required to be exceptional, a movie that is full of cinematographic ambitions and doesn't seek to stand out is born as a flawless television programme that allows good workers to experience "just another day at the office" with little to no effort.

A Florida Man has the flavour of one of those "serial" television shows that you can pick up and drink some whisky (with a "e") in the middle of, knowing that you won't have missed much of the action when you return.

A simple, quick-to-consume item for a short-term memory, a brief date to help us get through this spring a bit easier. A spring that, as of right now, does not appear to be very interesting in the cinematic, at least up until this Wednesday.

Nothing to complain with in terms of how straightforward its stories are, but don't count on critics to hail it as Netflix's next Citizen Kane.

Release Date and where to watch?

The release date for this fantastic series is 13th April, 2023which will be ready for watch from the comfort of home.

Casts and Directors behind the screen

Edgar Ramirez

Abbey Lee

Anthony LaPaglia

Otmara Marrero

Lex Scott Davis

Emory Cohen

Clark Gregg

Directed by

Donald Todd

Miguel Arteta

Haifaa Al-Mansour

Julian Farino

Kevin Bray

Clark Gregg.

