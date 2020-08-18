Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi reveals BTS members RM and V are his biases; Says he only listens to BTS

Another celebrity BTS ARMY member alert! Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi reveals he loves BTS and listens to them all the time. The actor also revealed RM and V are his biases.

Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon Gi is a proud BTS ARMY member. The actor currently stars in the K-drama opposite Moon Chae Won in the lead. While he has everyone's attention with his mysterious role in the series, he's definitely going to garner more attention after this. Lee Joon Gi revealed that he loves BTS and enjoys their songs as much as many other ARMY members. If that wasn't enough, the actor also revealed that Bangtan Boys RM and V are his biases.

The actor's confession came in a behind-the-scenes video, reported by Koreaboo. In the video, Moon Chae Won asked her co-star about his favourite BTS members. The actor instantly replied, "My favorite is V. V and RM.” The crew was suprised that the two stars knew about BTS. Addressing their reaction, Lee Joon Gi said of course they would know about BTS. They are still young.

Lee Joon Gi also crooned a few lines from BTS' Blood, Sweat & Tears before he revealed that BTS is all he listens to lately. He revealed that their songs put him in a good mood, especially when he listens to them when he is driving. "I only listen to BTS. That, [“Blood, Sweat & Tears”] and I like all their latest songs. I have all of them on my playlist. They put me in a good mood when I listen to them while driving," he said.

We are pretty sure he will be as excited about Dynamite, releasing this weekend, as the fandom. As for the show, Flower of Evil has been on the air for three weeks and the actor has received massive praise for his acting. Are you watching Flower of Evil? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

