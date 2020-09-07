Flower of Evil CP teases final few episodes: Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won will find themselves tested once again

Flower of Evil chief producer Yoon Sang-won spoke candidly about what viewers can expect from the final few episodes of the Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won starrer. Joon-gi's emotions, in particular, change in the future emotional episodes.

Flower of Evil's intriguing storyline is what fans love the most about the tvN drama as it chronicles around a detective Cha Ji-won (Moon Chae-won) who suspects her loving husband Do Hyun-soo (Lee Joon-gi) of being a serial killer. Moreover, it's the undeniable chemistry between Joon-gi and Ji-won that is working wonders as well! As we're just five episodes away from the series finale, Flower of Evil chief producer Yoon Sang-won teased to Herald Pop via Soompi on what viewers can expect from the final few episodes.

Firstly, Sang-won shared that he's grateful many people have been showing their love by watching the drama even though it airs late at night. The buzz for the thriller series has helped to motivate the actors and the entire production staff and is what keeps them going while giving them the strength to continue to "pursue excellence without being exhausted." As for what fans can expect in the upcoming episodes, Sang-won teased, "Flower of Evil is currently heading into its final act, and there are many emotional scenes [in the remaining episodes]."

Sang-won added that they've been breathlessly racing towards the end of the drama while telling viewers to keep an eye on how Hyun-soo's suddenly sprouted emotions change in the future especially after his tears in the previous episode.

"Additionally, Do Hyun-soo and Cha Ji-won will find themselves tested once again and as their story unfolds, I’d like to say: it isn’t over until it’s over," Sang-won revealed and concluded, "Another point that I’d like to draw attention to is the relationship between Kim Moo-jin (Seo Hyun-woo) and Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee-jin) and whether they’ll be able to wash the scars of the past away and come together again."

