Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna gets arrested for stabbing a woman after an argument over YoungBoy NBA

Iyanna Mayweather was taken to a Texas jail on Saturday night after allegedly stabbing a woman over YoungBoy NBA.

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman after a heated argument with her. The teenager reportedly got into a feud with the lady over YoungBoy Never Broke Again and in a rage, she stabbed her wife two knives. According to a report by TMZ, The 19-year-old Iyanna was taken to a Texas jail around 1.30 am on Saturday night. She was arrested for the felony act of violence as she used a deadly weapon on the woman.

According to NBC News, "A woman was stabbed and hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries, and had to undergo surgery," said a police captain. According to international media reports, Rapper YoungBoy and a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs were at the rapper's house on Saturday night when Iyanna Mayweather arrived. After seeing the two together, she claimed to be YoungBoy's fiancée and asked the woman to leave. When she refused to leave, it led to an argument between her and Iyanna Mayweather where the latter stabbed her with two knives.

As per the reports, the victim was rushed to the local hospital for immediate treatment and the police has also detained NBA YoungBoy for precautionary measures. According to Iyanna Mayweather's statement, the woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs initiated the fight by pulling her hair and running into the kitchen. She also stated that she did not know the woman before the incident took place.

