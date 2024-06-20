Fly Me To The Moon Trailer: First Look At Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum Starrer Cosmic Comedy-Drama

A new comedy-drama of cosmic proportions awaits the audience! Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum team up for an interstellar adventure with Fly Me To The Moon. Produced by Sony Pictures in collaboration with Apple Original Films, it is deemed to be a unique blend of comedy, drama, and adventure.

Fly Me To The Moon trailer is out

One of the most hotly anticipated movies of this year will see the Black Widow actress reunite with her Hail, Ceaser co-star, Tatum. Apart from having ravishing new looks, the pair will play a dynamic comedy duo embarking on an unusual escapade.

The film is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Johansson plays marketing maven Kelly Jones, who disrupts launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) plans, leading them to “stage” a fake moon landing as a backup. This damage management hurls them into an exhilarating experience filled with laughter, heart, and unexpected twists. It will also finally put to rest the question: Did the USA fake the moon landing?

When will Fly Me To The Moon premiere?

The Fly Me To The Moon will be released in the US theatres on July 12. The film is produced by Love Simon’s creator filmmaker, Greg Berlanti, and is based on a story written by Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn.

Advertisement

Apart from the Step Up actor and the Lucy actress, the cast has Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, and Donald Elise Watkins.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Fly Me To The Moon in Indian cinemas on 12th July 2024.



