Folklore Album: Taylor Swift sings about moving 'to India forever' in her new song Seven & our doors are open

Taylor Swift dropped her new album Folklore today. While we cannot get enough of the album, the song Seven has caught our attention for Taylor sings about moving to India.

Oh, what an emotional start to the weekend courtesy Taylor Swift. The international singer left Swifties screaming when she announced she was releasing a new album. Taylor revealed her playlist on Thursday with a heartwarming note which had her pour her heart out. Now that the album is out, we joined the fans to stream one song at a time. After we found ourselves rewatching the music video of Cardigan for the fifth time, we decided to dive into the other songs on the album.

Making our way from The Last Great American Dynasty to Exile and Mirrorball, we landed upon Seven. The soothing song has the singer beautifully singing to the music of a piano and guitar. As we gushed about the song, she left us extra emotional (come on, we were already an emotional mess at Exile), when she mentioned India.

The lyrics go, "Cross my heart, won’t tell no other/And though I can't recall your face/I still got love for you/Pack your dolls and a sweater/We'll move to India forever/Passed down like folk songs/Our love lasts so long." While she hasn't been to India yet, it makes us feel a little happy that she considered moving to India, even if it was in a song.

Folklore has Taylor's heart in the centre. The potpourri of songs have us streaming every song at least twice for the lyrics, the music and the idea behind it deserve more than just one listen. Announcing the new album's release, Taylor wrote on Instagram, "I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much," she added.

