Folklore: Taylor Swift causes major HYSTERIA as she announces 8th album drops tonight along with Cardigan MV

Swifties were in for the shock of their lives when Taylor Swift announced that she is dropping her 8th studio album Folklore tonight in a series of Instagram posts. Furthermore, T-Swift will also be releasing the music video for Cardigan tonight.

While we were probably munching on all the food we can get our hands on (guilty as charged!), Taylor Swift remained MIA and decided to work on her music instead. Moreover, the 30-year-old singer managed to surprise Swifties by announcing her 8th studio album titled Folklore but that's not even the most shocking part. What led to major hysteria was that Folklore is dropping tonight! Taking to Instagram and sharing a series of posts, Taylor revealed all details about Folklore including the tracklist, which is headed by Cardigan.

Refusing to give Swifties any breathing space, Swift will also be dropping Cardigan MV, which was written and directed by the multi-talented artist herself. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise. Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," T-Swift penned.

While Taylor wrote and recorded the songs while in isolation, the Lover singer also worked with some of her musical heroes like The National guitarist Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff, "who is basically musical family at this point," for her.

As for the tracklist, Swift revealed, "Folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week."

Sharing an enchanting still from the music video of Cardigan, T-Swift further wrote, "The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, badass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling."

Check out Taylor Swift's IG posts announcing Folklore and Cardigan MV below:

