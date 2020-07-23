Folklore: Taylor Swift causes major HYSTERIA as she announces 8th album drops tonight along with Cardigan MV
While we were probably munching on all the food we can get our hands on (guilty as charged!), Taylor Swift remained MIA and decided to work on her music instead. Moreover, the 30-year-old singer managed to surprise Swifties by announcing her 8th studio album titled Folklore but that's not even the most shocking part. What led to major hysteria was that Folklore is dropping tonight! Taking to Instagram and sharing a series of posts, Taylor revealed all details about Folklore including the tracklist, which is headed by Cardigan.
Refusing to give Swifties any breathing space, Swift will also be dropping Cardigan MV, which was written and directed by the multi-talented artist herself. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise. Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," T-Swift penned.
While Taylor wrote and recorded the songs while in isolation, the Lover singer also worked with some of her musical heroes like The National guitarist Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff, "who is basically musical family at this point," for her.
As for the tracklist, Swift revealed, "Folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week."
Sharing an enchanting still from the music video of Cardigan, T-Swift further wrote, "The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, badass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling."
Check out Taylor Swift's IG posts announcing Folklore and Cardigan MV below:
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling
All hail Queen T!