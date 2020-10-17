Following Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The OC cast to also have a reunion? Adam Brody REVEALS

Adam Brody went back memory lane to talk about his iconic teenage drama series The O.C. while addressing if a virtual reunion was in the works with the beloved cast.

Before teenagers fell in love with Gossip Girl, there was The O.C. from 2003-2007. Unlike other dramas, which can tend to go for seasons and seasons, this Josh Schwartz series nicely culminated in a tightly-packed four seasons. The O.C. also made household names out of Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson. Brody, in particular, became everyone's teenage crush as the lovable goofball Seth Cohen while his chemistry with Bilson's endearing social butterfly character Summer Roberts was also amongst the highlights of the beloved teenage drama.

Given how cast reunions is the current trend with Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air just being some of the iconic TV shows taking a trip down memory lane, could a reunion be in the works with The O.C. cast? The question was posed at Adam during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Not that I know of. I haven’t been involved in any of that. There was a dinner in the works and then I think it got shut down because of all this... The Zoom cast reunion is a big thing right now," the 40-year-old actor confessed.

The Shazam star also looked back at his time playing Seth which he says gave him a lot of opportunities while he always had some belief, rightly or wrongly, in his abilities to know that he could probably vary it up. While Seth Cohen will always be a big part of his life and the thing he's always most known for, Brody knew that he had a lot more to give and get those opportunities.

Adam also confessed that he thought about it the most through the first couple of years on The O.C. that he did what he wanted to do. While he wouldn't necessarily say it "handcuffed" him, he felt like 'OK, I'm doing this by day. Any other opportunities I get, I got to make sure that they really fit my code of whatever I think is different. I've got to differentiate myself and I certainly haven't worried about that since,' as per his conversation with ET.

ALSO READ: Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester welcomes second baby with husband Adam Brody; Latter says ‘he’s a dream boy’

Would you like to see The O.C. cast reunion in the future? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×