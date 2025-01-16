Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Celebrates 56th Birthday by Volunteering for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

Dave Grohl celebrated his 56th birthday by giving back to the local community affected by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire.

On Tuesday, January 14, Grohl was spotted volunteering for Feed the Streets, a nonprofit organization distributing meals to affected families and firefighters on the frontlines of the tragedy.

In a video shared to their Instagram Stories, Grohl is seen stirring a giant pot of red paste alongside fellow volunteers. In a subsequent video, he, who resides in Los Angeles, is pushing a cart.

This isn’t the first time Grohl has set time aside to engage in volunteer work. On Super Bowl Sunday in February, L.A. nonprofit Hope the Mission shared an Instagram reel featuring Grohl and his friends barbecuing 70 pork butts for The Woodland Family Shelter. The organization revealed that Grohl, alongside his pals, worked at the center for 24+ hours.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Grohl took time off the Foo Fighters tour to volunteer in Melbourne, per the Daily Mail. He volunteered at The Big Umbrella, a street kitchen charity for the homeless, and served food for several hours at Melbourne’s Federation Square location, according to the outlet.

In February 2023, Grohl volunteered to feed the homeless with Hope the Mission and barbecued for 24 hours. A representative at the organization confirmed that the rocker and some of his friends cooked more than 500 meals for three shelters in the city.

The Los Angeles fires started on Tuesday, January 7, and as of writing this article, remain uncontained. The inferno has scorched thousands of acres of land, claiming multiple structures, including homes and businesses, leaving thousands devastated and 25 dead.

Grohl’s volunteer work comes three months after he shockingly revealed that he had become a father to a baby girl outside his marriage to Jordyn Blum.

