'For a long time all I wanted…': When Chris Evans opened up about his deep-rooted desires

Did you know that Chris Evans once opened up about his genuine longings and deep-rooted desires that made him feel alive? Read on to learn more!

Written by Chandni Arora Updated on Oct 01, 2023   |  02:28 PM IST  |  4K
IMDb
Chris Evans (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Chris Evans once revealed his genuine desires
  • He mentioned that he was on the brink of turning down his Captain America role due to these desires

In a 2012 interview with Details Magazine, Chris Evans revealed that he had always nurtured a profound longing to leave behind the allure and dazzle of Hollywood and embrace a simpler life in the woods as reported by US Weekly. He openly expressed his strong desire to distance himself from the blinks and sparkles of the entertainment industry.

When Chris Evans revealed what truly makes him feel alive!

As Chris Evans reminisced in an interview with the Details Magazine, he mentioned that his yearning for solitude almost caused him to turn down the iconic role of Captain America, one that went on to define his career. He mentioned that he would often think, "What if the movie comes out and it's a success, and I just reject all of this? What if I want to move to the woods?"

Born and raised in Boston, Evans' connection to nature ran deep. He confessed that books on outdoor survival were all he wanted for Christmas saying, “For a long time all I wanted for Christmas were books about outdoor survival. I was convinced that the woods were calling me."

Chris Evans (IMDb)

ALSO READ: ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’: Chris Evans shared his thoughts on making a return as his Fantastic Four character Human Torch

As per the interview reports, he pursued this passion actively, camping frequently and even taking wilderness classes. Chris himself stated, "I camped a lot, I took classes. At 18, I told myself if I don’t live in the woods by myself by the time I’m 25, I have failed.”

As the interview proceeded, he described himself as a lunatic saying, “I’m a lunatic,” he says. “I sing. I dance. I do crazy sh-t.”

Despite his success in Hollywood, Evans emphasized that his happiness and inner peace would never be solely defined by his acting career as he mentioned, "My happiness in this world, my level of peace, is never going to be dictated by acting.”

Chris Evans on auditions and red carpet events

In the same interview for Details Magazine back in 2012, the actor also admitted to his discomfort with red carpet events, high-profile interviews, and auditions.

Chris Evans (IMDb)

ALSO READ: The time when Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and the whole of MCU sang Happy Birthday to Iron Man 1's 11th release anniversary, while bloodied and bruised

As reported by US Weekly, the Captain America star confessed, “Do you know how badly I audition? Fifty percent of the time I have to walk out of the room. I’m naturally very pale, so I turn red and sweat. And I have to literally walk out. Sometimes mid-audition.” 

Advertisement

As he continues he says, “You start having these conversations in your brain. ‘Chris, don’t do this. Chris, take it easy. You’re just sitting in a room with a person saying some words. This isn’t life. And you’re letting this affect you? Shame on you.'”

ALSO READ: 'I was scared': When Chris Evans opened up about turning down Captain America role 'a few times'

Advertisement

FAQs

How old is Chris Evans?
Chris Evans is 42 years old. (2023)
How many times did Chris Evans turn down the Captain America role?
Chris Evans reportedly turned down the Captain America role seven times.
When did Chris Evans get married?
Chris Evans reportedly got married in early September. (2023)
About The Author
Chandni Arora
Chandni Arora

Ch

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!