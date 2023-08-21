For All The Dogs: Is Drake planning to contribute to the week of new releases with his upcoming album? Check out the list

Ever since Drake dropped the bombshell about his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, and teased a poetry book this summer, fans have been eagerly anticipating what the hip-hop icon has in store for the coming month. Speculations are rife that his close friend Travis Scott might make a guest appearance on the album. At 36, the Canadian sensation has hinted at revisiting his classic musical style, a prospect that has left fans yearning for more.

Nicki Minaj will join Drake in his new Album

Drake himself hasn't confirmed anything yet. On Sunday, August 20, a Twitter account called @ThePopTingz said that we might get to hear some new songs from Drake as soon as this week. They wrote, “Drake’s new album, ‘For All The Dogs,’ will reportedly be released next Friday, August 25th.” This could mean that Drake might surprise us with a new song in the next few days to get us excited about his new work.

We already know that Nicki Minaj will be joining Drake on For All The Dogs. People are really looking forward to this collaboration. In the past, they've made great songs together like Moment 4 Life and Make Me Proud, as well as Only and Truffle Butter with Lil Wayne. This summer, Drake has been wearing clothes with dog designs on them, and we think we'll see more of that before his album comes out.

Drake’s new release come amid his 21 Savage Tour

The timing for Drake's For All The Dogs album collides with Miley Cyrus' Used to be Young, and Selena Gomez’s Single Soon. As they are all set to air new releases on August 25th this week. Also, Drake is currently touring with 21 Savage, making his schedule packed right now. However, we're sure he'll find a way to include his new songs in his concerts when his highly anticipated album is out. As for his new haircut, Drake's been sporting a bold look with two big hair sections on the sides of his head, tied up with bright pink hair ties. This new look has set social media on fire. It’s a bold look and Drake is always known for carrying his unique style.

