'For better or for worse': Revisit the time Hailey Bieber opened up about being married to Justin Bieber

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, where poise and elegance often take center stage, Hailey Bieber stands out as a refreshing and authentic personality. Her impeccable sense of style, combined with her openness about her fashion journey, has cemented her status as one of the best-dressed women in the industry. In a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hailey shared her thoughts on embracing change, evolving style, and her commitment to her marriage with pop sensation Justin Bieber.

Embracing evolution in style and life

Hailey Bieber has a reputation for being confident and unapologetically herself. However, she is not immune to fashion faux pas. Reflecting on her past fashion choices, she candidly admits to moments of embarrassment, stating, "I look back on things that I’ve worn and I literally am so embarrassed. I’m like, what was I thinking?! That was such a mess." Hailey's willingness to acknowledge her style mishaps demonstrates her fearlessness in trying new things. She sees it as a testament to her style's evolving nature, which mirrors her approach to life itself.

Marriage as a continual journey

Hailey Bieber's ability to navigate life's unpredictable challenges is proof of her resilience and commitment to their marriage. Her view on marriage is refreshingly progressive. She tied the knot at the age of 21 and emphasized that life is constantly changing, and her approach to marriage reflects this dynamic reality.

Rather than waiting for stability before tying the knot, Hailey believes that marriage is an ongoing process of growth and adaptation. She states, "You don’t figure things out and get married but rather get married and figure things out." According to her, life is in a constant state of flux, changing day by day, week by week, and year by year.

Hailey and Justin's journey over the past year, dealing with health issues, serves as a prime example of how they've tackled challenges together. She firmly believes in the commitment encapsulated in the phrase "for better or for worse."

Hailey Bieber, a risk taker

This same adaptable approach extends to Hailey's fashion choices. She acknowledges that her style undergoes regular transformations, with her look evolving every couple of months. However, what sets her apart is her commitment to detail and her willingness to take fashion risks.

Hailey's fashion sense is a testament to her meticulousness and readiness to take risks. As her life continues to evolve, she's prepared to take on whatever challenges come her way with the right attitude and a flawless sense of style. Hailey Bieber's journey in both fashion and life remains a captivating one to watch.

