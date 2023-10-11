‘For making me what I am': The time Billie Eilish revealed THIS Y2K pop-punk sensation to be her inspiration

Billie Eilish, a prominent female pop artist, has gained widespread acclaim for her captivating songs and a unique singing style that has enthralled audiences. Billie Eilish has produced numerous chart-topping hits and established herself as a dominant force on streaming platforms. Eilish boasts a devoted fan base, which becames evident during her electrifying live performances at renowned music festivals like Lollapalooza and Apple Music Live.

While you may be familiar with her distinctive personality and unique fashion sense, did you know that there was a time when she acknowledged a legendary pop icon as a source of inspiration for her own career?

Here’s what Billie Eilish said about her icon

In 2019, Billie Eilish posted a backstage photo featuring herself and the esteemed pop icon, Avril Lavigne. Billie's gesture towards Avril in the caption was truly heartwarming, as she wrote, “THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME WHAT I AM”. While it's common for young artists in the world of pop to acknowledge their legendary influences, not all of them do so openly. Nevertheless, Billie Eilish's heartfelt tribute to Avril Lavigne elicited an enthusiastic response from fans, with the post being flooded with positive and affectionate comments.

Billie Eilish’s love for Avril Lavigne

This wasn't the first instance where Billie Eilish openly conveyed her admiration for Avril Lavigne. During an interview with the renowned music publication, Pitchfork, she expressed her deep affection for Avril. In the course of that conversation, she stated, “I love Avril Lavigne. I only love her. There’s nothing else there. Just love.

Billie went on to emphasize that there are very few artists who evoke such strong feelings in her, with Avril Lavigne and Justin Bieber being the exclusive recipients of her love. While she did mention other iconic names like Tyler, Gambino, and Lana, her unwavering devotion to Avril clearly demonstrated her profound fandom for the rock-pop legend.

Billie Eilish's strong admiration for Avril Lavigne is apparent in both her musical and fashion choices. Avril Lavigne has remained a prominent figure among young audiences, with her hit songs like "Girlfriend," "Rock N Roll," and "Complicated" still resonating with people from her era.

In contrast, Billie Eilish has captured the hearts of today's audience with her distinctive singing style and captivating beats, delivering chart-topping hits like "Bad Guy," "Lovely," and "Ocean Eyes," among others.

