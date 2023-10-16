'For more than half of your life': Will Smith finally BREAKS silence after Jada Pinkett Smith's big revelation

Will Smith broke his silence regarding his seven-year separation from Jada Pinkett Smith amid her upcoming revealing memoir, Worthy. Here's the complete beef about what Will said following Jada's revelation and how their kids feel about the news.

Will Smith breaks silence on the separation

During her interview with NBC, Jada Pinkett Smith shared the groundbreaking news about her separation from Will Smith in 2016. Following the Interview, Will shared his thoughts with the New York Times after almost 6 days, saying, "When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

Jada Pinkett Smith's big revelation

Jada sat down with Hoda Kotb on NBC News for an intimate discussion about her memoir. During this prime-time special, she revealed shocking details from her book, including her relationship with Will. Jada disclosed that she and Will have been separated for seven years, saying, "Yes, it was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce." The couple led "completely separate lives" since 2016. Over the years, there were rumors about their relationship, but Jada clarified that many of them were untrue. Their separation began seven years ago, and it has been a private arrangement.

When asked why they chose to remain separated, Jada explained that they weren't ready to redefine their partnership and present it to the public. They were still trying to figure out how to be together and present their relationship to the world. By 2016, they were exhausted from trying, still holding on to their ideals of what the other person should be. Jada made a promise to herself and Will to never let their marriage lead to divorce, and she hasn't broken that promise. For now, divorce isn't on the table, and she stated, "We don't want to. We love our family. And we love each other. It's more of a life partnership. Ten years from now, Hoda, who knows?"

How did Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's children react to the news?

After the interview aired, a source revealed that Will and Jada's children, Willow and Jaden Smith, are relieved that their mom shared the truth about their separation. The source revealed, “Although Jaden and Willow love their mom to no end and take on many of her behaviors and traits, they are very relieved the news is finally out there so everyone can just get on with it, no one is getting any younger,” they further added, ‘They all want everyone to be true to themselves and not hold any more grudges or secrets,” per Hollywood Life.

Jada's memoir, Worthy, will hit the shelves on October 17.

