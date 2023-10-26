'For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet!': Sofia Vergara reunites with Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler, flaunts her wardrobe

When it comes to the most popular and well-written American sitcoms of all time, Modern Family definitely has to be on the list. The popular series not only managed to make a place in the hearts of viewers over the years, but the cast is equally as connected with one another all these years later. A reunion was on the cards recently when Sofia Vergara reunited with her co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and it was heartwarming to see.

The actress even shared images from their casual get-together at her house and flaunted her lavish wardrobe. Keep reading to know more about the same including what Vergara posted, how Bowen and Ferguson replied, and how fans reacted to the special meet-up.

Sofia Vergara reunites with Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler

Vergara, who played Gloria Ramirez Delgado Pritchett in Modern Family, took to her Instagram to share pictures from their quick reunion. She wrote, "Afternoon with some of my favorite people in the world! I luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita @itsjuliebowen [x3 stars]," tagging Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita, and Bowen. The all-smiles photo was a selfie taken by the Colombian of the four of them in her outdoor lounge room.

The 51-year-old then posted three more pictures and captioned them, "Cone back soooon!!!!! [x2 stars] I missed uuu." Bowen, who played Claire Pritchett Dunphy on the show, commented on the first post, "The house is [x3 fire emojis]. Love you!!!" Her reply on the second post said, "My new happy place..." Meanwhile, Ferguson, who portrayed Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family joked, "For once, I enjoyed being back in the closet!"

This was a reference to him being closeted before he came out as gay. The first image of the post saw Bowen and Ferguson hugging as they looked around at Vergara's luxurious walk-in closet. The next was a selfie taken by Mikita next to rows of heels owned by the actress. The last photo was a mirror selfie where the four of them posed together. A framed black-and-white image of Vergara and Bowen is visible in the photo's background.

Fans react to Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler's mini reunion

Meanwhile, fans had a gala time in the comments section with jokes, emotional replies, and more. One user said, "I'm so glad the cast is close. Best show fr." A second made a show reference and wrote, "Was it a Pritchett Closet?" A third noted, "Aw she has the b&w photo of her and Claire at the back." A fourth made another joke from the show and mused, "Closets, closets, closets, closets." A fifth replied, "Will forever love you guys."

