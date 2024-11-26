'For Shock Value': Kanye West Reportedly Intends To Do Nude Wedding Renewal With Bianca Censori And Invite Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is reportedly organizing a nude wedding renewal with his wife Bianca Censori amid buzz about their marital status. The 47-year-old Donda rapper is reportedly determined to silence the gossip with a ceremony of renewal of vows.

An insider source reported to Radar Online, "It's no secret people have been whispering that Censori is walking away, so this wedding is as much about celebrating their love as it is about showing the world that they're solid." Ahead of their second anniversary, the couple wants to elevate their relationship with a shock value.

The source added, "He's very much going for shock value. He's really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits.” According to the source, the rapper and the 29-year-old Australian architect who officially got married in 2022 are planning to hold the ceremony at their recently acquired multi-million estate in Beverly Hills.

Reports also claim that the rapper is planning to extend an invite to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian who is also the mother to their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The former couple began dating back in 2012 and tied the knot in 2013. The couple were happily married for eight years till their divorce in February 2021.

The couple had a nasty fall-out but continued to co-parent their four kids. Now, Kanye’s intention to extend an invitation could be perceived as disrespectful by the Skims founder. The source has informed the outlet that "Kim is disgusted by the way Kanye has been strutting her look-alike replacement all over town, looking like a common streetwalker."

The reality show doesn’t want their kids to be exposed to Kanye’s other life. The source further claimed that if West doesn’t dial down the drama, she’d withhold his visitation with the kids whenever Bianca’s around. "She actually feels sorry for Bianca. It's clear to her that Kanye is merely exploiting Bianca to make her jealous, but it's not going to work," the source claimed.