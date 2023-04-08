Forbes Billionaires List 2023: Rihanna falls in rankings, while Kanye West goes missing; find out more.

Everyone's eyes are set on the annual Forbes Billionaires List as the world waits to see who made it to the coveted list. The list, first published in 1987, is an annual ranking of people who have a net worth of $1 billion or more and is compiled by the American business magazine Forbes. Continue reading to know which people from the entertainment industry made it, who fell down in the rankings, and who did not make it to the much-awaited list.

Forbes Billionaires List 2023: From Rihanna to Kanye West, here are the details

Barbadian singer Rihanna has made it to the list of the world's billionaires for the second year in a row. Apart from her successful music career, the 35-year-old has her Savage X Fenty undergarments collection, as well as her Fenty Beauty cosmetics range to thank for her income and net worth. Even though Rihanna made it to the list once again, she has fallen down a few rankings on the list, going from 1729th last year to the 2020th position this year.

The musician's fortune has dropped from $2.5 billion to $2.2 billion, as per the Forbes list. One popular name that has been missing from the list this year is American rapper Kanye West. After his anti-semitic comments on social media in 2022, the 45-year-old was dropped by German sportswear brand Adidas from a deal that reportedly amounted to $2.2 billion.

Meanwhile, reality television personality, Kim Kardashian, who is West's former wife, ranks 2259th on the list. But the 42-year-old Skims founder's $1.7 billion fortune has decreased by $81 million since she first appeared on the list in 2021. Beyonce's husband and American rapper Jay Z made it to the Forbes list at 1127th place. The 53-year-old record producer's fortune has increased to $3.7 billion which totals an increase of $1.6 billion from 2022 when he first made his debut on the prominent billionaires' list.

Meanwhile, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey ranks at the 1217th position with a fortune of $3.7 billion. The 69-year-old actress, producer, author as well as icon first made her debut on the Forbes list in 2003 with a net worth of $1.4 billion. Check out the full Forbes Billionaires List of 2023 over here.