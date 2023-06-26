Forbidden Door: Bryan Danielson defeats Kazuchika Okada, gets fractured forearm with 6-8 weeks recovery time

In an exhilarating main event match at the Forbidden Door event, Bryan Danielson showcased his prowess by forcing NJPW star Kazuchika Okada to tap out. However, the win was overshadowed by unfortunate news revealed during the post-AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door media scrum. Danielson revealed that he suffered a fractured forearm in a "freak accident" when Okada executed a routine elbow drop with approximately ten minutes remaining in the match. The positioning of Danielson's arm during the move resulted in the unexpected injury, and medical professionals estimate a recovery period of 6-8 weeks.

Bryan Danielson's infrequency due to pre-existing injuries

Danielson had been grappling with pre-existing injuries leading up to the Forbidden Door PPV, which limited his wrestling appearances. The toll on his physical well-being was already evident, and this latest injury further compounds his challenges in the ring. The Blackpool Combat Club member recognised the impact of his condition during the media scrum, explaining that he had to adapt his planned maneuvers in the match. Despite the constraints, Danielson improvised and incorporated the familiar "Yes" chants to engage and uplift the crowd, compensating for the moves he couldn't execute.

Bryan Danielson's past injury during Forbidden Door season

This unfortunate incident is not the first time that Bryan Danielson has endured injuries during the Forbidden Door season. In 2022, he was unable to participate in the event entirely and was replaced by the debut of Claudio Castagnoli. These recurring setbacks show the physical demands and risks involved in these high-stakes competitions, emphasizing the resilience required from professional wrestlers.

With a fractured forearm necessitating an extensive recovery period, Bryan Danielson's absence from the ring will be felt for the next 6-8 weeks. Wrestling enthusiasts, as well as his fellow competitors, eagerly await his return, hoping for a complete healing and a swift comeback for this celebrated athlete. During this time, Danielson's determination and strength will be put to the test as he focuses on rehabilitation, aiming to make a return to the squared circle.

