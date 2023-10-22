'Forcing something that wasn't right' When Selena Gomez revealed why she reunited with Justin Bieber in 2016; DEETS Inside

Back in 2017, Selena Gomez spoke about her relationships with Canadian singers, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, in an interview with Billboard. Here's what she said.

Selena Gomez expressed why she reunited with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years. However, in August 2016, they had a public argument on Instagram that seemed to signal the end of any friendly relationship they had left. Following their split, Selena dated The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). But in October of that year, she and Justin began spending time together again.

They were seen at her house, having breakfast, attending church, going on bike rides, and even sharing affectionate moments, including kissing. It was later reported that they had rekindled their romance. While Gomez didn't explicitly state whether they were officially a couple, she did discuss why she allowed him back into her life.

Selena Gomez emphasized in the interview that she had matured since their previous relationship: "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life, so maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."

However, this philosophy extends beyond her relationship with Bieber. Gomez mentioned "And [that goes for] people in general, I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] —we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself."

Selena Gomez on being friends with The Weekend

Gomez also mentioned her amicable relationship with The Weeknd, at least as of the interview on November 2. She expressed her pride in having a genuine friendship with him: "Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," Gomez added, "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

But later the status of her relationship changed since the interview, as The Weeknd removed all traces of Gomez from his Instagram.

