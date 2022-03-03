'Forever fan' Taylor Swift sends congratulatory flowers with a sweet note to Avril Lavigne over her new album

Taylor Swift called herself a "forever fan" as she congratulated Avril Lavigne on the release of her new album Love Sux. Avril took to Instagram to give a glimpse of a beautiful bouquet of flowers that Taylor sent to her along with a sweet note to congratulate her on the new album's release and in true Taylor fashion won hearts with this gesture.

In an Instagram story posted by her, Lavigne tagged Taylor Swift and added a series of heart emojis as she showcased the beautiful flowers she had received from the singer. Avril also gave a glimpse of Swift's note that read, "Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you." What was even sweeter though was that Taylor signed off the note writing "forever fan."

Lavigne dropped her new album Love Sux on February 25 and it consists of 12-tracks produced by Travis Barker's DTA Records. The album features several collaborations with other artists including Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear and also has songwriting credits for Lavigne's boyfriend Mod Sun.

Check out Avril Lavigne's post here:

Love Sux is Lavigne's first album since her 2019 record Head Above Water. In terms of reaching career milestones, Lavigne recently also celebrated 20 years of her debut album Let Go in June last year. Speaking about the same, Lavigne said, "I can't believe it's been 20 years. My first album's so special to me. We're going to celebrate it all year. I'll probably play more songs from that album on tour", via People.

