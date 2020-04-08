Forget Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston laughing at ex beau John Mayer has everyone's attention

Jennifer Aniston shares a good equation with her exes. While she gave a glimpse of her relationship with Brad Pitt earlier this year, she has now hinted that there is no bad blood with John Mayer.

Can Jennifer Aniston host a masterclass on how to be friends with your ex? The Friends alum has had a string of relationships, including her marriage with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. While her reunion with Brad at the SAG Awards 2020 has been the talk of the town for months now, she's caught everyone's attention courtesy another one of her exes. Over the weekend, The Morning Show star left eyebrows raising when she commented on her ex-boyfriend John Mayer's Instagram Live.

For the unversed, Jen and John dated for about six months in 2008. The actress hooked up with the 'Your Body Is A Wonderland' hitmaker at the 2008 Oscar after-party. The spark of the February love affair died in August. The couple parted ways in August that year. Jen and John rekindled their romance in 2009. The couple walked the red carpet of the Oscars together in February 2009. But things did not last.

Jennifer reignited the memories of the time the duo dated with her Instagram comment. It all happened when the singer was paying a tribute to the late Bill Withers. “Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful,” Mayer said about the Lovely Day vocalist, who passed away on March 30. “Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful," he added.

Jen couldn't stop herself from dropping in a comment. She joined 19 thousand live viewers. When John made the self-deprecating comments, Jen dropped three crying-laughing emojis. Her comment caused a stir among the live viewers. Fans couldn't help point out that Jen was watching and commenting on the video.

At the time of their split, John told Playboy, "I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last. In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32. One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumour that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998."

On the other hand, Jennifer told Vogue, "He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human. It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other."

Oh Jen, tell us how do you manage to remain friends with your exes?

While we hunt for answers, Jen has been in the news for her alleged romantic reunion with Brad. Tabloids are going gaga speculating not only a wedding but also the probability that Brad and Jen have started a family together. A few weeks ago, it was rumoured that Brad and Jen are hosting a beach wedding. Life & Style magazine claimed the couple is keeping the wedding "under wraps until the affair has happened."

Apparently Brad's family is thrilled that they have reunited. "Brad’s family are delighted by the wedding news. They’ve been praying for years for him to get back together with Jen," a source told the outlet. PS. Courteney Cox and Bradley Cooper have been invited to the wedding. If that wasn't enough, New Idea recently claimed that the renowned actress and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star have welcomed twins. Apparently, Jen and Brad reached out to Sarah Jessica Parker’s former gestational carrier, Michelle Ross, to be their carrier.

“Jen and Brad have stopped short of confirming any baby news because it’s so sensitive and private. The unspoken message is that they’ll tell people when they’re ready, and that’s being respected among their close friends and confidants," a source claimed. The alleged tipster claims the couple has welcomed a boy and a girl. The outlet also suggests Brad cannot wait for diaper duty. "Jen has been reassured she’ll be a natural so there’s no need to worry or panic. This will be the most beautiful time in their lives, something they’ve both dreamed about for literally decades, and now it’s happening they’re beyond ecstatic," the source added.

What do you think about Jen and exes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

