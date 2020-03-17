Forget Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt is busy bonding with buddy Alia Shawkat over burgers; Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have been spending time together. The Arrested Development star and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor were seen grabbing a bite a day after they were spotted at a concert.

For weeks now, rumours have suggested Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited, romantically. However, not once have the rumoured couple has been spotted together. On the other hand, Brad has been spotted twice with his friend Alia Shawkat. A few days ago, the duo was spotted attending Thundercat together. The platonic couple sparked dating rumours however the speculations were shut down almost immediately. Following the clarification on their relationship status, the actors stepped out to grab a bite yet again.

As reported by Daily Mail, Brad and Alia were spotted ordering burgers at an In-N-Out a day after they attended a concert together. The Oscar-winning actor and his actress friend were seen at the counter of fast-food chain in LA. While Brad was distracted with his order, Alia was reportedly laughing and smiling as she stood beside the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star.

Brad and Alia seem comfortable in their skin after Brad clarified a couple of times that he is not dating the Arrested Development star. The clarification came as the cameras spotted Brad and Alia at an art gallery in Los Angeles, and at Kanye West’s Nebuchadnezzar opera a few months ago.

Speaking with The New York Times in December 2019, Brad assured that he has not dated anyone since his split from Angelina Jolie. “I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true,” he informed the international publication.

